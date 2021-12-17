Wisconsin tops 8.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin state health officials ended the week reporting a drop in the 7-day average for coronavirus cases. The latest test results confirmed fewer than 4,000 cases (3,965). This, plus fewer positive tests over last weekend, helped bring the rolling average down from 3,804 to 3,558 cases per day. Brown County crossed a total 48,000 cases.

The positivity rate remains very high but it, too, was down from Thursday. The Department of Health Services (DHS) says 11.6% of all COVID-19 tests in the past 7 days were positive compared to 11.7% a day earlier.

Deaths remain higher. For at least the fourth day in a row, the state health agency received more than 50 COVID-19 death reports -- the last time that happened was 53 weeks ago. The disease’s death toll is 9,600, an increase of 53. The state says only about half of those deaths (27) were within the last 30 days, so the 7-day average held steady at 27 deaths per day. By our math, the state received an average 37 death certificates per day over the last week. Winnebago County reported 3 deaths, Dodge County reported 2, and Fond du Lac, Manitowoc and Sheboygan counties each reported 1. The death count was revised for Forest County.

There were 195 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the last 24-hour period. Friday the patient population only went up by 5, taking discharges and deaths into account. The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 1,664 patients, with 432 of them in ICU -- that’s an increase of 23 patients in intensive care.

Ten Northeast health care region hospitals were treating 178 of those patients, including 29 in ICU -- that’s 7 more patients in ICU but no change in the number of COVID-19 patients overall. The 13 Fox Valley hospitals had 136 patients, with 26 in ICU -- 4 more in intensive care but 13 fewer overall.

Northeast hospitals collectively had 5 ICU beds, no intermediate care beds, and 18 medical surgical beds available. Fox Valley hospitals reported 2 ICU beds, 3 intermediate care, and 7 medical-surgical beds immediately available. These beds are needed for patients with any conditions, not just COVID-19 care.

Wisconsin passed 8.3 million doses (8,311,367) of COVID-19 vaccine administered in a little over a year. This includes almost 1.4 million booster shots (1,392,079). Vaccinators reported another 4,232 doses went into the arms of people who hadn’t received a COVID-19 vaccine before.

The number of unvaccinated people in Wisconsin continues to shrink. Dodge County reached 50% of its population getting at least one vaccine dose. This leaves Florence, Shawano and Waushara below the 50% threshold in the 20 counties we’re tracking in WBAY’s greater viewing area.

Vaccinations also reached a milestone 60% of the population of the Northeast health care region, which consists of 7 counties: Brown, Door, Florence, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette and Oconto. The DHS says 57% of the Northeast region’s population completed their vaccine series.

The DHS says 61.3% of the state’s population has received at least one dose of a vaccine, including 57.7% of Wisconsinites who completed their vaccine series.

As we reported this week, despite being a minority in Wisconsin, unvaccinated or not-fully vaccinated people were the majority of COVID-19 cases in November by a rate of 3 to 1, hospitalizations by 11 to 1, and COVID-19 deaths by 12 to 1 compared to fully vaccinated people. Compared to fully vaccinated people who had breakthrough infections, the unvaccinated who were infected had 3.9 times the risk of hospitalization and 4.4 times the risk of death.

FRIDAY’S VACCINATIONS BY AGE GROUP (and change since last report

5 to 11: 18.7% received vaccine (+0.2)/12.1% completed vaccinations (+0.4)

12 to 17: 56.0% received vaccine (+0.1)/51.2% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

18 to 24: 55.8% received vaccine (+0.0)/51.1% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

25 to 34: 60.5% received vaccine (+0.1)/56.2% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

35 to 44: 66.5% received vaccine (+0.1)/63.0% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

45 to 54: 69.4% received vaccine (+0.0)/66.4% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

55 to 64: 76.4% received vaccine (+0.0)/73.7% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

65 and up: 85.2% received vaccine (+0.0)/82.1% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

FRIDAY’S VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (and change since last report)

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 62.5% (+0.1) 59.2% Calumet (50,089) (FV) 54.8% (+0.1) 52.1% (+0.1) Dodge (87,839) 50.0% (+0.1) 47.4% Door (27,668) (NE) 76.3% (+0.1) 71.6% (+0.1) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 53.3% 50.5% (+0.1) Forest (9,004) 50.3% 47.7% Florence (4,295) (NE) 49.2 (+0.1) 46.8% (-0.1) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 55.1% (+0.1) 52.1% (+0.1) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 50.7% 48.8% Langlade (19,189) 52.2% (+0.1) 49.7% (+0.1) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 58.0% 55.3% (+0.1) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 51.0% (+0.1) 48.3% Menominee (4,556) (FV) 78.4% 73.8% Oconto (37,930) (NE) 50.9% (+0.1) 48.6% (+0.1) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 61.3% 58.1% (+0.1) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 45.9% 43.8% Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 59.9% (+0.1) 56.7% (+0.1) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 53.5% 51.0% (+0.1) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 44.2% 42.0% Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 59.6% 56.2% (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 284,822 (60.0%, +0.1) 270,313 (57.0%, +0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 316,204 (57.5%) 299,383 (54.4%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,577,489 (61.3%) 3,364,134 (57.7%, +0.1)

FRIDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (boldface indicates change in cases or deaths since the last report) **

Michigan’s health reports are delayed and will be updated as soon as possible

Brown – 48,094 cases (+272) (295 deaths)

Calumet – 8,436 cases (+27) (73 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 3,568 cases 74 deaths

Dodge – 17,462 cases (+59) (217 deaths) (+2)

Door – 4,230 cases (+16) (39 deaths)

Florence - 611 cases (+2) (14 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 19,791 cases (+68) (173 deaths) (+1)

Forest - 1,714 cases (+7) (36 deaths) (deaths revised -1 by state)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,834 cases (31 deaths)

Green Lake - 2,949 cases (+13) (36 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,632 cases (57 deaths)

Kewaunee – 3,479 cases (+11) (35 deaths)

Langlade - 3,490 cases (+8) (46 deaths)

Manitowoc – 12,098 cases (+68) (105 deaths) (+1)

Marinette - 7,174 cases (+25) (79 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 2,999 cases (50 deaths)

Menominee – 1,008 cases (11 deaths)

Oconto – 6,925 cases (+17) (67 deaths)

Outagamie – 30,090 cases (+86) (270 deaths)

Shawano – 7,077 cases (+21) (87 deaths)

Sheboygan – 20,367 cases (+78) (181 deaths) (+1)

Waupaca – 8,149 cases (+18) (161 deaths)

Waushara – 3,509 cases (+9) (56 deaths)

Winnebago – 28,147 cases (+96) (268 deaths) (+3)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publishes updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

