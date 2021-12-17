Advertisement

Town devastated by tornado, receiving help from Neenah business owner

FOX19 NOW's Tricia Macke was in Bowling Green, Kentucky on Dec. 16 to see how cleanup is going...
FOX19 NOW's Tricia Macke was in Bowling Green, Kentucky on Dec. 16 to see how cleanup is going in the wake of the deadly tornado last weekend.(WXIX)
By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Neenah, Wis. (WBAY) - A Neenah business owner who has a niece living in a small Kentucky town devastated by a tornado wants to help out.

Tricia’s Treasures and Bistro began collecting items this week.

So far the response has been better than anyone could have expected.

“We’ve had multiple bags of cleaning items. We’ve had empty tots because they need empty tots to put their things in,,” said Shelly Smith who works at the downtown Neenah store.

The owner, Tricia Novak says she launched the drive on social media Tuesday after hearing from her niece who lives in Dawson Springs, a small town that hasn’t received the media attention bigger cities have.

“Dawson Springs, Kentucky has a 2500 population and there’s a thousand homes at least gone from the devastation,” Novak said.

Besides Neenah, donations are also being accepted at Novak’s two other stores in Rhinelander and Crandon.

She added, “I just had such a sad heart after listening and watching the news that I just felt I needed to do something and I had an opportunity with the connections I had down there to actually make it happen.”

Cash donations are also okay, and Novak says that money will be spent on items people need, including Christmas toys for some of the kids that might otherwise go without.

Novak said, “My husband and I have a truck and a trailer, we will fill up the trailer. If that trailer isn’t big enough my husband owns Novak Trucking Service. We have a semi and a flatbed.”

She added, “So I have the logistics to do it. I’m going to make it happen.”

The generosity so far, has been pretty amazing.

Smith said, “It’s just wonderful because it’s just spreading and you know and social media helps with that but they’re coming in, the phone has been ringing off the hook and people are really responding well to this.”

If you want to help out you can drop off items here at the store during regular business hours thru Saturday afternoon at four o’clock.

