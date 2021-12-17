Advertisement

Thousands of families to get toys, books and food at Salvation Army Christmas Distribution

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 5:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay is handing out thousands of gifts, books and food to families in need during the annual Christmas Distribution.

Volunteers will be handing out donations from the United States Marines Toys for Tots Program and the Brown County Library’s Give-a-Kid-a-Book Campaign.

“It is anticipated that around 4,500 children will receive Christmas gifts, books, and food boxes,” reads a statement from the Salvation Army.

This is for pre-registered families only. The Salvation Army cannot take walk-ins during the Christmas Distribution.

The distribution is Dec. 17, 20, and 21 at Bayside Marketplace, 2763 S. Oneida St. Again, it is for pre-registered families only.

