SNOW SHOWERS ARRIVE LATE TONIGHT

Well, after the windy conditions we’ve seen over the past 2 days, things have finally calmed down quite a bit. We will have sunshine early this afternoon, but high fair-weather clouds will filter on in to the area, and thicken by this evening. Highs will top out in the mid 20s for most, and winds will stay light.

By tonight, we’ll be watching our next weathermaker tracking just to our south. It will be close enough to trigger some snow showers late tonight and into Saturday morning, but will not be a huge snow maker for us. Most spots will see an inch or less, and snow will be out of here completely by the middle of the afternoon.

Otherwise, the weekend will be seasonably cold with highs close to 30 degrees. Sunday looks much quieter with some sunshine at times, but still plenty of clouds will be around. Look for some colder highs in the 20s towards the middle of next week, with a few more passing snow showers. Yes, there’s still a CHANCE for some light snow showers as we get closer to Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW/NE 5-10 MPH

SATURDAY: N/NW 5-10+ MPH

TODAY: Partly sunny. Less wind. Seasonably cold. HIGH: 27

TONIGHT: Clouds thicken. Snow showers. Slick roads late. LOW: 22, then rising

SATURDAY: Morning snow showers... An inch or less. Dry by the evening. HIGH: 31 LOW: 17

SUNDAY: Some early sun, then mostly cloudy. HIGH: 30 LOW: 23

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Milder and breezy. HIGH: 36 LOW: 13

TUESDAY: Clouds thicken. Colder. Late snow showers... First official day of winter! HIGH: 24 LOW: 15

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine, then clouds. Cold again. HIGH: 25 LOW: 16

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few flakes. HIGH: 29

