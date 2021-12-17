Principal of Green Bay Preble High School resigns

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Preble High School families were notified Thursday their principal has resigned, effectively immediately.

Natasha Rowell, principal of the district’s largest high school for 11 years, cited personal health needs as one of the reasons for her departure.

A letter from the Green Bay Area Public School District said the school’s administrative team will lead the school for now. Preble has five associate principals, according to the school’s website. There are more than 2,200 students.

The school district noted that among Rowell’s achievements at Preble was a major restoration project after a smoky fire caused by oily rags in the gymnasium in 2014.

The district said staff, students and community members will be involved in the process to hire a new principal for the next school year.

The school district said Rowell is a Preble parent as well and will keep her ties with the school community.

