Oshkosh Celebration of Lights to welcome Fondy residents Sunday in show of support

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - After Fond du Lac’s Lakeside Park Light Show sustained extensive damage in this week’s high winds, another city is stepping up to help those residents enjoy a Christmas light experience.

The Oshkosh Celebration of Lights is welcoming all Fond du Lac residents to go through the Oshkosh lights at Menominee Park at no charge on Sunday, Dec. 19.

Oshkosh’s celebration stepped up after powerful winds seriously damaged Fondy’s Lakeside Park synchronized light show.

“They heard of our misfortune with our show and wanted to reach out to our community to offer the free entrance,” reads a post on the City of Fond du Lac Municipal Government Facebook page.

Fond du Lac residents will have to show a driver’s license or ID showing they live in Fond du Lac and will be allowed in at no charge. Again, this is for Sunday, Dec. 19. Hours are 5:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.

The normal charge to go through the Oshkosh display is $10.

