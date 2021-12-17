Advertisement

NOT AS WINDY... SNOW SHOWERS ARRIVE LATE TONIGHT

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 6:26 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After a wild week of weather, things are quieting down this morning. Our west-northwest wind has lightened up quite a bit, but we still have wind chills in the single digits. It’s going to be a seasonably cold day across northeast Wisconsin. High temperatures this afternoon will reach the upper-half of the 20s in most spots.

You’ll see clouds blending in with the sun today. These clouds will tend to thicken up this afternoon. There’s a weathermaker passing well south of the area into the weekend. However, the northern edge of this disturbance will be just close enough to create some snow showers. Look for the flakes to fly around and after midnight, with the snow wrapping up by noon tomorrow. Only an inch or less will fall across the area, but it should make untreated roads a bit slick heading into Saturday morning. Our severe weather outlook is LOW.

Otherwise, the weekend will be seasonably cold with highs close to 30 degrees. Look for some colder highs in the 20s towards the middle of next week, with a few more passing snow showers. Yes, there’s still a CHANCE for some light snow showers as we get closer to Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW/NE 5-10 MPH

SATURDAY: N/NW 5-10+ MPH

TODAY: Partly sunny. Less wind. Seasonably cold. HIGH: 28

TONIGHT: Clouds thicken. Snow showers. Slick roads late. LOW: 21, then rising

SATURDAY: Morning snow showers... An inch or less. Some late sun. HIGH: 30 LOW: 16

SUNDAY: Some early sun, then turning cloudy. HIGH: 30 LOW: 27

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 37 LOW: 12

TUESDAY: Clouds thicken. Colder. Late snow showers... First official day of winter! HIGH: 24 LOW: 15

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine, then clouds. Cold again. HIGH: 24 LOW: 18

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few flakes. HIGH: 30

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage in Green Bay. Dec. 16, 2021
WPS says some customers may not have power for days
A standoff with a suspect in Hobart. Dec. 15, 2021
Drones were key in finding Hobart standoff suspect, who turned gun on himself
Marinette County train derailment
Hwy 141 reopens at scene of deadly crash, train derailment; victim identified
Wisconsin critical covid situation
Dr. Rai begging people to get vaccinated as Wisconsin leads nation in COVID cases per 100,000
Police lights
Man arrested after double stabbing in Gillett

Latest News

December 17 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool air arrives
First Alert Weather
WINDS LET UP OVERNIGHT AS COOLER AIR MOVES IN
First Alert Weather forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Single digit wind chills
Storm damage in Green Bay. Dec. 16, 2021
WPS says some customers may not have power for days