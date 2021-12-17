NOT AS WINDY... SNOW SHOWERS ARRIVE LATE TONIGHT

After a wild week of weather, things are quieting down this morning. Our west-northwest wind has lightened up quite a bit, but we still have wind chills in the single digits. It’s going to be a seasonably cold day across northeast Wisconsin. High temperatures this afternoon will reach the upper-half of the 20s in most spots.

You’ll see clouds blending in with the sun today. These clouds will tend to thicken up this afternoon. There’s a weathermaker passing well south of the area into the weekend. However, the northern edge of this disturbance will be just close enough to create some snow showers. Look for the flakes to fly around and after midnight, with the snow wrapping up by noon tomorrow. Only an inch or less will fall across the area, but it should make untreated roads a bit slick heading into Saturday morning. Our severe weather outlook is LOW.

Otherwise, the weekend will be seasonably cold with highs close to 30 degrees. Look for some colder highs in the 20s towards the middle of next week, with a few more passing snow showers. Yes, there’s still a CHANCE for some light snow showers as we get closer to Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW/NE 5-10 MPH

SATURDAY: N/NW 5-10+ MPH

TODAY: Partly sunny. Less wind. Seasonably cold. HIGH: 28

TONIGHT: Clouds thicken. Snow showers. Slick roads late. LOW: 21, then rising

SATURDAY: Morning snow showers... An inch or less. Some late sun. HIGH: 30 LOW: 16

SUNDAY: Some early sun, then turning cloudy. HIGH: 30 LOW: 27

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 37 LOW: 12

TUESDAY: Clouds thicken. Colder. Late snow showers... First official day of winter! HIGH: 24 LOW: 15

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine, then clouds. Cold again. HIGH: 24 LOW: 18

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few flakes. HIGH: 30

