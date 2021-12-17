Health care leaders warn of “category 5 hurricane” of COVID cases

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A “tsunami” and a “category 5 hurricane.” Those are two phrases top health care leaders in Northeast Wisconsin are using to describe their concerns about a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases, the takeover of the omicron variant, and how it’s overwhelming our hospitals.

The calm and collected doctors we’ve heard from throughout the pandemic had a different sense of urgency in their message Friday during a virtual “Community Conversation” with ThedaCare and community leaders.

“Think if this as, if we were the weather service, we are letting you know that there is a category 5 hurricane coming at us,” ThedaCare president and CEO Dr. Imran Andrabi said.

For well over a year, we’ve heard doctors and health officials make urgent statements about the pandemic, but right now, today, they say it’s completely different than what they’ve lived through and seen since the pandemic began.

“I haven’t been this concerned in the last two years with the pandemic as I am today,” Andrabi said, “and that includes the time when we didn’t know anything about the virus, we had no tools in our hands and no idea where this thing was going.”

Why? Because cases are rapidly rising, hospitalizations are rising, there’s not enough staff to care for the sick.

And omicron, they predict, will take over delta as the dominant variant by the end of this month or early January.

What omicron means for the severity of cases they don’t exactly know, but doctors say the mostly middle-aged people who are being hospitalized with COVID-19 now are staying longer and requiring more staff for their care and they can’t be moved elsewhere because other hospitals don’t have room, either.

Statewide, ThedaCare says 93 percent of hospital beds and nearly 96 percent of the staffed intensive care beds are full.

“We’ve been canceling surgeries again left, right and center,” Dr. Andrabi said.

Doctors say every time there’s a holiday there’s a surge in cases.

They’re begging people to get vaccinated or get booster shots. Wear a mask because of the persistence and dominance of omicron. Meet virtually instead of in person when possible.

And if you know someone who wants to work in health care, encourage them to help.

“Our job is to tell the truth and make sure you as leaders know what we know. It is not to create panic but to make sure that we understand so we can take action and try to stay as ahead of it as we possibly can,” Andrabi said.

