Fond du Lac light show back on after winds damage display

The Fond du Lac light show in Lakeside Park was temporarily shutdown after strong winds damaged the largest parts of the display.(WBAY)
By Emily Matesic
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The light show in Fond du Lac’s Lakeside Park will shine brightly again Friday night. The show was temporarily shut down after this week’s strong winds damaged the display.

It was heartbreaking for Brian Kolstad, from Fond du Lac Noon Rotary, as he arrived at the park to check on the display. He says, “I came down yesterday morning at 8:00 and I knew there was going to be some damage, I just didn’t know how bad it was going to be. Coming around the corner here, seeing what had happened, my heart just dropped.”

But Fond du Lac’s Noon Rotary was able to pull off a Christmas miracle. Its holiday light show in Lakeside Park is back on.

It was just 24 hours earlier that it had to be shut down after its centerpiece display, which measured 27 feet tall and 37 feet wide, full of 2,400 LED lights, came crashing down. The collateral damage from strong winds overnight into Thursday almost seemed too extensive to fix before Christmas next week.

“For a while, very disappointed in thinking how can we rebuild from this? After a few minutes I started thinking, well, we can rebuild, we can get a decent show up and running for next year. And within an hour I was speaking with some other members of Rotary and we’re going to try our best to get it going yet this season,” said Kolstad.

And Rotary did get it going, late Friday afternoon, just hours after officials with Oshkosh’s Celebration of Lights offered their display as a place for folks from Fond du Lac to visit.

“We wanted to help make sure the Christmas spirit was still alive and to help our extended family in Fond du Lac. We decided to offer any Fond du Lac residents who want to come up Sunday night, they can come to the lights here for free of charge,” says Rick Helms with Oshkosh’s Celebration of Lights.

Proving the holiday spirit is alive, well and lit.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

