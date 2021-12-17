Detective dedicated to justice for child victims looks toward retirement

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The end of the year usually comes with a rush of retirements at many work places, including police departments.

Among them is a Green Bay detective who’s spent nearly a decade working some of the most difficult cases, trying to find justice for victims sometimes not even old enough to talk for themselves.

He sat down to talk with us and reflect on his work helping children and shared his thoughts on the one case he still hasn’t closed.

“I think the overall general state of policing that we’re in the last couple of years has contributed a little, and the work that I’ve been doing for the last eight years or more with sensitive crimes is... it’s time to move on,” says Green Bay Police Detective Lee Kingston.

Twenty-seven years ago, he had a tough decision to make.

“I had three thoughts in mind that I wanted to do. I wanted to either do policework or I wanted to do architectural model building or be a chef,” says Kingston.

His choice to become a police officer turned out to be a pretty good one.

Kingston has spent his entire career in Green Bay, in many different roles, but the last decade or so have been some of the most challenging and also most rewarding as a sensitive crimes investigator.

“We get a variety of cases, mostly all involving children, anywhere from child neglect, child abuse, sexual assault and death,” explains Kingston. “And my specialty area over the years has been childhood death investigation.”

It’s arguably some of the most difficult work there is, especially as a parent, having to investigate brutal crimes against children that often come at the hands of their parents or caregivers.

“They’re difficult cases, but I tend to focus on the end result and getting justice for that victim, whether it’s an abuse case or death case or whatever. Some of them are quite substantial and horrific, but it’s part of this world we live in and job we do that has to be done,” he says.

The investigations are lengthy and complicated, and in many of Kingston’s cases, it’s been his persistence that finally gave children a voice.

But that kind of work can take a toll.

“I can’t focus on it 24/7 or it would eat me alive,” he says.

With his retirement official this Friday, Kingston’s cases are all closed.

Except one.

That’s the case of Amber Wilde, the young pregnant woman who vanished near UW-Green Bay in 1998.

She’s considered a missing person and presumed murdered, but what really happened to her remains a mystery.

It’s also a source of frustration for Kingston, who gets choked up when we ask him about the case and ask the hardest part about leaving unfinished work.

“I think just not having answers for the family,” says Kingston, trying to hold back tears.

He and his partner, Dave Graf took over the case in 2013, working relentlessly to find justice for Amber.

He still holds onto that hope the answers will come someday.

“There’s a couple things in the works right now with some advanced testing and things like that,” he says.

It is the one case he says he’ll keep watching, long past his days in uniform.

But for now, he’s setting his sights on more family time and a chance to enjoy the outdoors a little more.

And he’ll do it all with only the simple title of retired.

