Community Services Agency receives grant to help refugees

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Amid the heartbreaking images of Afghans crowding the airport as U.S. troops began their withdrawal from Afghanistan last summer, one foundation knew it had to step up and help.

The Schultz Family Foundation has given out $1.3 million in grants to 60 community organizations across 32 states, including to the non-profit organization COMSA, the Community Services Agency in Green Bay.

The Schultz Family Foundation’s goal is to help 10,000 refugees.

“We believe the answer to really helping to end our engagement in Afghanistan in a better way, is to help do right by those allies who serves bravely along side U.S. forces and their families, many of them who are now in this country. And we owe it to them to help provide them a better life here in the United States,” said Rajiv Chandrasekaran, Senior Advisor for the Schultz Family Foundation.

COMSA received $45,000 and plans to hire someone part-time to help with language barriers and bring on a social worker for social emotional learning.

“We will support the whole family and strongly we will also support those kids with the after-school program because that is a very strong component of what we do with the refugee kids, help them with homework, mentoring them. And also the families, connecting them to jobs, helping them with shopping, connecting them to cultural places that exist in the area,” said Said Hassan, co-founder and executive director of COMSA.

COMSA says refugee children will receive extra assistance to adapt to a new culture.

“We pair them, for an example, with an American student and they get to know each other’s culture. They talk, they try to play each other’s games,” said Hassan.

COMSA still needs volunteers to support its mission, if you’re interested you can find more information here.

“As a former refugee, I understand what it takes to be leaving your home country and coming to a total different culture. The culture shock, the mental health, and getting the resources, looking for someone who looks like you and understands the language you speak. For us, the fortunate thing is even though we don’t speak their language we still have some of their culture,” said Hassan.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.