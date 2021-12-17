Brown County Library announces purchase of building for new east branch

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Library has purchased a buliding for the future location of the East Branch Library.

On Friday, the library announced the purchase of the building that housed Titletown Fitness, 2253 Main St.

The library says the 16,300-square foot space is nearly three times the size of the current east branch.

“The library was looking to find a building that was a right fit. Our current space is just too small,” said Sarah Sugden, Brown County Library’s executive director. “It’s exciting we found a new location that provides us with more space, the opportunity to increase our offerings, reimagine ourselves and continue to impact our community.”

Construction is expected to begin in September 2022.

“The East Branch has several popular programs we moved to the Central Library because it lacks the room,” Sugden said. “When the project is done, we’ll be able to hold those again in the East Branch thanks to the additional space. We hope to offer even more programs and services.”

Brown County set aside $20 million for the library’s plans to enhance its facilities.

The library is looking for a naming rights donor.

