Advertisement

Brown County Library announces purchase of building for new east branch

Artist concept for East Branch library at existing location (Image provided)
Artist concept for East Branch library at existing location (Image provided)(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Library has purchased a buliding for the future location of the East Branch Library.

On Friday, the library announced the purchase of the building that housed Titletown Fitness, 2253 Main St.

The library says the 16,300-square foot space is nearly three times the size of the current east branch.

“The library was looking to find a building that was a right fit. Our current space is just too small,” said Sarah Sugden, Brown County Library’s executive director. “It’s exciting we found a new location that provides us with more space, the opportunity to increase our offerings, reimagine ourselves and continue to impact our community.”

Construction is expected to begin in September 2022.

“The East Branch has several popular programs we moved to the Central Library because it lacks the room,” Sugden said. “When the project is done, we’ll be able to hold those again in the East Branch thanks to the additional space. We hope to offer even more programs and services.”

Brown County set aside $20 million for the library’s plans to enhance its facilities.

The library is looking for a naming rights donor.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage in Green Bay. Dec. 16, 2021
WPS expect to have power back to 90 percent of customers Friday
A standoff with a suspect in Hobart. Dec. 15, 2021
Drones were key in finding Hobart standoff suspect, who turned gun on himself
Marinette County train derailment
Hwy 141 reopens at scene of deadly crash, train derailment; victim identified
Wisconsin critical covid situation
Dr. Rai begging people to get vaccinated as Wisconsin leads nation in COVID cases per 100,000
Police lights
Man arrested after double stabbing in Gillett

Latest News

Oshkosh Celebration of Lights to welcome Fondy residents Sunday in show of support
December 17 Birthday Club
December 17 Birthday Club
2021 Christmas Distribution
Thousands of families to get toys, books and food at Salvation Army Christmas Distribution
December 16 birthday club
December 16 Birthday Club