Bowler woman attacked by family dog, dies of injuries

Heather Pingel
Heather Pingel(Go Fund Me)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BOWLER, Wis. (WSAW) - The family of a 35-year-old woman that died due to critical injuries from a dog attack is calling her a hero.

Officers responded to a home in Bowler on Dec. 8 to find Heather Pingel with injuries so severe she lost her arms. The incident report states Pingel’s boyfriend arrived at the home after the couple’s child fell down the steps. Their dog then bit the boy. Pingel was attempting to get the dog away from the boy when the dog began attacking her.

Pingel’s boyfriend grabbed the dog and shot and killed it.

Pingel was transported to a Wausau hospital but died Thursday.

Pingel’s sister has started a Go Fund Me to offset medical costs, funeral costs, and donations to provide care for the couple’s children.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE

The incident report states the dog, they identified as a pit bull, had been beaten before it came to live with the couple. A witness told police the dog had a history of aggression.

