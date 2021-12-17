Bay Port’s Forystek & NDA’s Rader headed to NDSU

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Bay Port tight end Nate Forystek signed on the dotted line to accept a football scholarship offer to play at North Dakota State University.

The 6-foot-7 tight end knows the Bison have a track record of placing players in the NFL, like QBs Carson Wentz and Trey Lance.

“I feel like their development for players is top of the line,” Forystek said. “They produce a lot of quarterbacks, they are very good at producing tight ends. I mean everybody there, it’s just a team atmosphere and they just want everyone to be successful. I feel like with the Power 5 or anything doesn’t matter. It’s about the fit for you and getting to play football to develop to get to the next level.”

Also headed to NDSU is Notre Dame Academy offensive lineman Max Rader.

Packers OL Billy Turner is a Bison alum, proving men from the trenches can go from Fargo to the pros.

