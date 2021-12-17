Advertisement

Ashwaubenon approves Hy-Vee beer and liquor license

Hy-Vee
Hy-Vee(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 6:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Ashwaubenon’s Village Board has approved a beer and liquor license request from grocer Hy-Vee.

On Dec. 14, the board unanimously approved the request for a Class “B” beer and Class “B” liquor license for the Iowa-based chain.

Hy-Vee wants to serve alcohol at a pub, food hall and patio area at the old Shopko location at 2401 Oneida Street. Hy-Vee intends to open a nearly 125,000 square foot store at Bay Park Square Mall.

“This particular project is estimated to bring in about $20 million of capital investment into that facility, they plan about 125 full-time jobs to support that store,” Ashwaubenon Village Manager Joel Gregozeski said.

Gregozeski says Hy-Vee is planning to open by the end of 2022, although final site plans haven’t been submitted yet.

Hy-Vee has 247 stores in eight states. In Wisconsin, the chain has stores in Madison, Fitchburg and Eau Claire.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage in Green Bay. Dec. 16, 2021
WPS says some customers may not have power for days
A standoff with a suspect in Hobart. Dec. 15, 2021
Drones were key in finding Hobart standoff suspect, who turned gun on himself
Marinette County train derailment
Hwy 141 reopens at scene of deadly crash, train derailment; victim identified
Wisconsin critical covid situation
Dr. Rai begging people to get vaccinated as Wisconsin leads nation in COVID cases per 100,000
Police lights
Man arrested after double stabbing in Gillett

Latest News

December 17 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool air arrives
2021 Christmas Distribution
WATCH: Salvation Army Christmas distribution
Salvation Army Christmas distribution
WATCH: Thousands of families to get toys, food for Christmas
Toys for Tots distribution
WATCH: What Salvation Army Christmas means for families