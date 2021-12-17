Ashwaubenon approves Hy-Vee beer and liquor license

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Ashwaubenon’s Village Board has approved a beer and liquor license request from grocer Hy-Vee.

On Dec. 14, the board unanimously approved the request for a Class “B” beer and Class “B” liquor license for the Iowa-based chain.

Hy-Vee wants to serve alcohol at a pub, food hall and patio area at the old Shopko location at 2401 Oneida Street. Hy-Vee intends to open a nearly 125,000 square foot store at Bay Park Square Mall.

“This particular project is estimated to bring in about $20 million of capital investment into that facility, they plan about 125 full-time jobs to support that store,” Ashwaubenon Village Manager Joel Gregozeski said.

Gregozeski says Hy-Vee is planning to open by the end of 2022, although final site plans haven’t been submitted yet.

Hy-Vee has 247 stores in eight states. In Wisconsin, the chain has stores in Madison, Fitchburg and Eau Claire.

