Appleton Police arrest woman for September fatal crash

Credit: Daniel Jorgensen
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 8:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton Police have made an arrest in a fatal crash that happened in September.

Officers identified the suspect as Irma G. Garcia, 19. Police say she was arrested Dec. 16 on a charge of 1st Degree Reckless Homicide.

The crash happened Sept. 17 at the intersection of Oneida Street and Calumet Street. Officers found one car on fire and the other badly damaged.

The crash killed 50-year-old Silia Hurula of Appleton.

No other information was released.

