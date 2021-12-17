After threats, Preble High School increases security measures for in-person learning

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Preble High School students will need to make some adjustments for the return to in-person learning next week.

A letter to parents obtained by Action 2 News says more security measures are being implemented for the four days school is in session next week, then Preble administrators will decide if they should continue when school resumes January 3.

Backpacks will not be allowed in the school. Students will be provided with drawstring bags to carry their books and materials. Backpacks should be left at home or in a car, otherwise it will be locked inside a school district truck in the visitor lot, and students will be provided with a ticket for recovering it at the end of the day. The drawstring bags will be searched when they’re brought to school each day.

Students, who were provided with IDs on lanyards at the beginning of the year, need to show their ID when they enter the school or they’ll be made to wait to have their identification verified.

Students are limited to using two sets of doors to enter and exit the school.

Students and parents should expect delays entering the school with these new procedures in place.

School officials said they heard the requests from parents and staff members for added safety measures and accountability. School and district officials and the Green Bay Police Department said they believe students weren’t in danger at school this week.

Green Bay’s largest high school went to virtual learning Thursday and Friday after three social media threats were directed at the school in four days. Those threats resulted in the arrests of four students, 14 to 16 years old. Police are recommending a felony charge of making terrorist threats against each of the teens.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.