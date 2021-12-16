Wisconsin unemployment ties record low

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin’s unemployment rate fell to 3% in November, tying a record low last hit exactly three years ago. The state Department of Workforce Development reported the latest totals Thursday.

Wisconsin’s rate is below the national unemployment rate of 4.2% for November.

The state rate was down from 3.2% in October. Wisconsin gained 12,300 private sector jobs over the month.

Department of Workforce Secretary Amy Pechacek says the numbers demonstrate that Wisconsin’s economic growth depends on having a skilled and ready workforce.

