Advertisement

Wisconsin unemployment ties record low

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin’s unemployment rate fell to 3% in November, tying a record low last hit exactly three years ago. The state Department of Workforce Development reported the latest totals Thursday.

Wisconsin’s rate is below the national unemployment rate of 4.2% for November.

The state rate was down from 3.2% in October. Wisconsin gained 12,300 private sector jobs over the month.

Department of Workforce Secretary Amy Pechacek says the numbers demonstrate that Wisconsin’s economic growth depends on having a skilled and ready workforce. 

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A standoff with a suspect in Hobart. Dec. 15, 2021
Hobart man died from self-inflicted gunshot wound after standoff
Marinette County train derailment
Hwy 141 reopens at scene of deadly crash, train derailment; victim identified
Storm damage in Green Bay. Dec. 16, 2021
Winds cause power outages, storm damage
Demolition of the Darboy Club
Demolition underway on former Darboy Club
Justin Clayborn, Tyrone Evans and Demario Pritchard are accused of stealing opioids and cash...
Armed robbers take opioids, cash from Green Bay drug store; 3 men charged

Latest News

With the owners also looking to sell their sports equipment the space is not expected to remain...
Soccer Heaven set to close its doors after 26 years of fun
A rendering of the Children's Wisconsin clinic to be built in Appleton.
Three health systems team up for children’s care
frac sand mining
Appeals court rejects frac sand permit
Jean Duginski and Rita Nenning volunteer once a week at the Community Clothes Closet.
At 90, two Fox Valley women committed to volunteering