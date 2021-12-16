Advertisement

Wisconsin National Guard cyber team returns home from first federal deployment

By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Most service members in the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s Detachment 1, 176th Cyber Protection Team are back home after the unit’s first federal deployment. Their mission at Fort Meade lasted just over a year.

We revisit the mission with 1st Lt. Dave Schroeder now that it’s come to an end and how the team performed in this deployment.

Schroeder talks about some of the current threats in the cyber landscape, including the Log4j vulnerability (read more about it here).

We also asked him what the experience they gained will mean now for the State of Wisconsin and its communities.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A standoff with a suspect in Hobart. Dec. 15, 2021
Manhunt suspect hospitalized with self-inflicted gunshot wound
Crews respond to a major crash in the Town of Pound. Dec. 15, 2021.
Crashes at crossing cause train derailment in Marinette County, killing 1
Demolition of the Darboy Club
Demolition underway on former Darboy Club
George Laroque
Police looking for suspect in “serious assault” on Green Bay’s east side
Justin Clayborn, Tyrone Evans and Demario Pritchard are accused of stealing opioids and cash...
Armed robbers take opioids, cash from Green Bay drug store; 3 men charged

Latest News

Green Bay Police Detective Lee Kingston is retiring after 27 years on the force. He's had many...
Detective dedicated to justice for child victims looks toward retirement
Green Bay Police Detective Lee Kingston
Detective dedicated to justice for children looks toward retirement
Green Bay Metro Fire Department fire truck (file photo)
Car fire damages garages in Bellevue
Wisconsin National Guard cyber team completes first federal deployment
INTERVIEW: Wis. National Guard cyber team home from first deployment