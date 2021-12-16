WINDY AND MUCH COLDER

Wild winds continue to whip through northeast Wisconsin. We’re under a WIND ADVISORY until 5pm. Additional minor property damage is possible, as west-southwest winds gust up to 50 mph. Some power outages may also linger through tonight. A few ice shoves are also occurring on the east side of Lake Winnebago.

This wicked wind has delivered much colder weather. Instead of seeing yesterday’s record warm highs in the 50s and 60s, today’s temperatures will continue to fall through the 30s. Of course, there’s also a wind chill factor... Our “feel-like temperatures” will tumble through the teens this afternoon. Look for single digit wind chills tonight. It will stay breezy overnight, with the wind finally dying down into early Friday morning.

As this intense storm system moves away, skies will begin to clear out from south to north into this evening. Thankfully, the weather looks quieter and more seasonable in the days ahead. Other than some snow showers on Saturday, the forecast looks mainly dry into early next week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: W 20-40+ MPH

FRIDAY: W 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Very windy. Much colder. Mostly cloudy. A light wintry FAR NORTHWEST. TEMPS falling through the 30s

TONIGHT: Turning clear. Still breezy. Single digit chills. LOW: 17

FRIDAY: Sunshine and high clouds. Less wind. Seasonably cold. HIGH: 30 LOW: 25

SATURDAY: Cloudy with snow showers. Brisk winds. HIGH: 32 LOW: 20

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. A little colder. HIGH: 28 LOW: 24

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 37 LOW: 18

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Colder again. First official day of winter! HIGH: 28 LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: Early flakes, then sunshine. A bit blustery. HIGH: 29

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.