WINDS LET UP OVER NIGHT AS COOLER AIR MOVES IN

Winds will stay on the breezy side through the evening, but will begin to let up overnight. Skies will also clear, but that will allow temperatures to drop into the teens across most of the area. Plan for a cold start to your Friday. Although we will not be seeing windy conditions like we have since Wednesday, any wind we do see, will drop the wind chills or feels like temperatures into the single digits by tomorrow morning.

By tomorrow afternoon, highs will top out in the mid to upper 20s across the region. High, fair-weather clouds will also be on the increase throughout the day, but we won’t have to worry about any rain or snow at least during the daytime hours. Tomorrow night into Saturday, however, will be a different story.

Light snow showers will develop across the North in the early morning hours of Saturday. With time, it is possible the swath of snow will extend as far south as the Fox Cities, but still only light accumulations are expected. Any snow showers that do develop, will likely taper off by the middle of Saturday afternoon. At this time, it appears the highest amounts of snow will fall across the Northwoods, but this will not be a heavy snow accumulation for any of us here in NE Wisconsin.

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: W 10-20+ MPH

FRIDAY: NW/NE 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Turning clear. Still breezy. Single digit chills. LOW: 17

FRIDAY: Sunshine and high clouds. Less wind. Seasonably cold. Snow at night. HIGH: 28 LOW: 22

SATURDAY: Cloudy with snow showers, mainly early. Brisk winds. HIGH: 32 LOW: 18

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. A little colder. HIGH: 29 LOW: 22

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 37 LOW: 17

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Colder again. First official day of winter! HIGH: 28 LOW: 21

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Stray flakes? A bit blustery. HIGH: 30 LOW: 20

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. HIGH: 27

