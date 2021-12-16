Winds cause power outages, storm damage, dangerous travel

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Thousands of Wisconsin residents are without power Thursday morning due to strong winds.

We remain under a HIGH WIND WARNING until 9 a.m.

The National Weather Service reports southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 to 70 mph.

Wisconsin Public Service lists about 59,000 customers without power Thursday morning. The utility says it has been working through the night to restore power. They urge the public to stay away from downed power lines. You can report an outage at: wisconsinpublicservice.com/OutageManagement or by calling 800-450-7240. DO NOT CALL 911 to report a power outage.

Strong winds are causing scattered power outages across our system. We have crews working through the night to restore your service. Please report your power outage and stay away from downed power lines – and anything touching it. https://t.co/Ban9W8iM3S pic.twitter.com/4raz3ShryE — WPS (@WIPublicService) December 16, 2021

Trees are uprooted on School Pl near Maple Ave in @CityofGreenBay pic.twitter.com/kf5qluMqOC — Kristyn Allen (@KAllenWBAY) December 16, 2021

The winds will cause treacherous travel in some areas, especially for high profile vehicles like trucks.

The Department of Transportation provided these driving safety tips:

Be weather aware and know before you go. Monitor NWS advisories in your area. Download WisDOT’s 511 app to monitor conditions on your route.

Watch for objects in the road. Loose objects and tree branches may be blown around.

Wind gusts may be stronger in more exposed areas like open roads, on bridges, and on overpasses. Bridges can get icy when other roads are clear.

Keep a safe distance from other vehicles to allow time to anticipate wind gusts, avoid debris in the road and eliminate the risk of a crash if a vehicle is pushed out of its lane.

Buckle up, phone down to eliminate distractions. Keep a firm grip on the wheel because strong wind gusts make it harder to steer. Slow down to maintain control over the vehicle.

Truckers carrying empty trailers or light loads are especially vulnerable. Make certain open or deck loaded cargo is secured properly. Be extra cautious in open areas where wind gusts could push a truck out of its lane.

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: look at our WIS DOT camera shaking in the wind. Elevated bridges like the I-43 Leo Frigo could be dangerous in the wind—take it slow. #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/HEbSatwRas — Kathryn Bracho (@KBrachoWBAY) December 16, 2021

Our First Alert Weather Day continues with fierce west-southwest winds. Gusts up to 60 mph may cause property damage, take down tree branches & cause power outages. Temps will be much colder today, as we fall through the 30s. #WBAY #WBAYFirstAlert #wiwx pic.twitter.com/GibAQRP7rX — Steve Beylon WBAY (@SteveBeylonWBAY) December 16, 2021

