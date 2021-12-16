Advertisement

Three health systems team up for children’s care

A rendering of the Children's Wisconsin clinic to be built in Appleton.
A rendering of the Children's Wisconsin clinic to be built in Appleton.(WBAY)
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Three health systems in Wisconsin are partnering to provide better access to children’s care in Northeast Wisconsin.

Children’s Wisconsin, ThedaCare and Bellin Health announced a joint pediatric venture Thursday afternoon. The partnership brings new pediatric services and specialists to Northeast Wisconsin. This is in addition to building a new facility in Appleton.

The partnership means fewer young patients will need to travel to Milwaukee when they require a higher level of care.

“It makes sense for us to create better access for the kids that live in Brown County, north of Brown County. We know transportation can be real difficulty,” Peggy Troy, president/CEO of Children’s Wisconsin, said.

As we first reported in October, Children’s Wisconsin is planning to build a clinic in Appleton exceeding 50,000 square feet.

The state-of-the-art clinic will be able to handle up to 70,000 visits a year.

On Action 2 News at 10, Joshua Peguero looks at some of the other facilities families now have access to through this partnership, including some in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A standoff with a suspect in Hobart. Dec. 15, 2021
Hobart man died from self-inflicted gunshot wound after standoff
Marinette County train derailment
Hwy 141 reopens at scene of deadly crash, train derailment; victim identified
Storm damage in Green Bay. Dec. 16, 2021
Winds cause power outages, storm damage
Demolition of the Darboy Club
Demolition underway on former Darboy Club
Justin Clayborn, Tyrone Evans and Demario Pritchard are accused of stealing opioids and cash...
Armed robbers take opioids, cash from Green Bay drug store; 3 men charged

Latest News

With the owners also looking to sell their sports equipment the space is not expected to remain...
Soccer Heaven set to close its doors after 26 years of fun
frac sand mining
Appeals court rejects frac sand permit
FILE PHOTO
Wisconsin unemployment ties record low
Jean Duginski and Rita Nenning volunteer once a week at the Community Clothes Closet.
At 90, two Fox Valley women committed to volunteering