Three health systems team up for children’s care

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Three health systems in Wisconsin are partnering to provide better access to children’s care in Northeast Wisconsin.

Children’s Wisconsin, ThedaCare and Bellin Health announced a joint pediatric venture Thursday afternoon. The partnership brings new pediatric services and specialists to Northeast Wisconsin. This is in addition to building a new facility in Appleton.

The partnership means fewer young patients will need to travel to Milwaukee when they require a higher level of care.

“It makes sense for us to create better access for the kids that live in Brown County, north of Brown County. We know transportation can be real difficulty,” Peggy Troy, president/CEO of Children’s Wisconsin, said.

As we first reported in October, Children’s Wisconsin is planning to build a clinic in Appleton exceeding 50,000 square feet.

The state-of-the-art clinic will be able to handle up to 70,000 visits a year.

On Action 2 News at 10, Joshua Peguero looks at some of the other facilities families now have access to through this partnership, including some in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

