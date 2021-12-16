Students and parents react to third threat in four days at Preble High School

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There are three threats of violence at Preble High School in Green Bay that have now been investigated this week. Concern hit a new high for school staff, parents, and students with learning moved to virtual learning Thursday and Friday.

It started with a threat circulating on social media Sunday night. Police tracked down two Preble High School students, ages 15 and 16, who they say admitted to posting the threat. They told police they thought it would be funny. Then, on Tuesday, December 14, a 14-year-old was arrested for posting a threat against the school on Snapchat.

Thursday morning, a 16-year-old was arrested for a third threat posted on social media. Police are recommending charges of making a terrorist threat against all four suspects.

Related: Another teen in custody after second threat against Preble in one week

A junior at Preble High School, Isabella Webb, had her band concert, originally planned for next Monday, rescheduled to January 10 because her fellow musicians didn’t have enough time to rehearse considering the threats and virtual format.

Webb said she discussed with one of her teachers how she never thought it would impact her high school. Yet, this week it did.

“The first kids told the cops, or whoever they reported themselves to, that it was all a joke, but going back to school I personally couldn’t take my eyes off the classroom door,” Webb shared, “just scared of who might come in, and I think if [the district] really cared about us as much as they claim they should have called school off in the beginning.”

On Sunday night, December 12, parents and guardians were notified by email of the first threatening post. Webb said she wants more communication from the school because her mom doesn’t always check email in the morning.

“We also recognize that there is communication fatigue out there,” superintendent of Green Bay Area Public School District, Stephen Murley, said. “There are only so many times that we can reach out and communicate with parents. We know that from direct conversations with them that after multiple messages they just start to tune out those. We really want to make sure that when we are communicating with them we’re giving them as much information as we can in those short direct blasts so they have access to it.”

In the future, Green Bay schools potentially plan to send text messages in the morning if important news was emailed overnight. Next month, the district also expects to host discussions with parents and students about what happened this week along with explaining best practices when someone’s online. Preble High School is scheduled to return to in-person classes Monday through Thursday next week before Christmas.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.