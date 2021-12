WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stanley Police Department is reporting extensive damage in the city after storms came through Wednesday night.

The department is asking people not to travel as trees and structures are down or damaged.

Extensive damge in the City of Stanley. Please do not attempt travel at this time as numerous trees and structures down or damaged. Posted by Stanley Police Department on Wednesday, December 15, 2021

