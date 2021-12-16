Soccer Heaven set to close its doors after 26 years of fun

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Soccer Heaven announced it will close its doors on December 22 following the owner’s retirements.

The sports complex has been a staple in Appleton for 26 years, founded in 1995 by Peter and Laurie Hermes. It was the First Indoor Sports Center in the Fox Valley offering 3 Indoor Soccer Fields, Indoor Soccer Leagues, Soccer Training Camps, Volleyball Courts, and basketball courts.

Fred Thurston remembers going there as a child. He now coaches his son’s soccer team there.

“It’s great to be able to bring my son there and say, Hey, this is the same guy that ran it for the last 20 plus years. Your dad played on this field, you know, now you’re playing here. And I know I’m not the only parent who had that,” Thurston said.

Kevin Wasco, who plays in the ‘old-timer league’ and put his six kids through Soccer Heaven’s programming credits Hermes for growing the soccer community to what it is now.

“It became more than just soccer became the whole social aspect for a lot of the people too because especially when you get down to my level, you’re not playing for any championships or anything. You’re playing for enjoyment,” Wasco said.

While many are sad about the closing, they are excited for the owners to start their next chapter.

“I’m super happy for him. I know. You know, it’s time for him to have his own moment, but the community in general, I mean, we are going to miss having that, that staple of, you know, soccer, heaven, you know, and that’s a big bummer,” Thurston said.

With the owners also looking to sell their sports equipment the space is not expected to remain a sports complex. Many in the area say they are nervous about what will happen to the soccer community in Appleton.

“Where do you get the space to put all these kids, all these teams, all these practices. I mean, we’re coming into the dead of winter and that’s when this is the most utilized and when teams need to practice and it’s a little concerning in that regard,” Thurston said.

The next closest indoor soccer fields are in Oshkosh, and De Pere.

