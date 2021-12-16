Police hold public forum in Green Bay to address gun violence

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Residents concerned about a growing amount of gun violence in Green Bay were given a chance Wednesday to question the police chief.

That public forum was held at the Neville Public Museum, and it comes after weeks of gun violence, dating back to December 1st when 30 shell casings were found on Hubbard Street.

That shooting was followed by two other incidents in the city December 3rd and December 9th.

Many residents showed up, hoping for answers.

One member of the audience said to Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis, “Can you speak a little more to the demographic of these fine upstanding citizens who are causing the problem.”

He responded by saying, it’s not necessarily a gang issue.

“What we’re seeing at times, what this looks like is somebody disrespects somebody else that they already don’t get along with on social media,” said Davis, adding “Eventually it gets to the point where somebody shoots up someone’s car or shoots at someone’s house.”

Police also say the number of shell casings found, which is an indicator of activity, has more than doubled from last year to four hundred so far.

Matt Roeser of Green Bay said, “Our city has changed a lot and I would say it’s changed just in the last couple of years, so I want to know why. I’d like to see some action from the new police chief. We’re excited about that.”

Davis says the feedback and the suggestions brought up in this meeting could be acted on in the near future.

Overall, the goal is to ease concerns.

“If someone chooses to go out in our community and pick up a gun and threaten the life of another human being there will be accountability for that,” he said.

However, police wouldn’t provide any specifics about the on-going investigation, that isn’t already known.

Davis added, “There’s a lot of investigation work that’s already been done and we are working on identifying everyone.”

