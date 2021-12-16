Packers placing Clark on COVID-19 reserve list

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers will have a new addition to the COVID-19 reserve list on Thursday. Head coach Matt LaFleur said during his pre-practice press conference defensive lineman Kenny Clark would be going on the list.

Case numbers have been on the rise around the NFL this week, and Clark is the first member of the Packers to be added to the COVID-19 reserve.

“That’s just the world we live in right now. You know, you see it going on throughout the league. A lot of teams are facing the same issues. The way I look at it is no different than when you have an injury on gameday, but at least you have some preparation time to get the guys the reps that they need. As a group, our interior defensive line are going to have to do a great job when you take a player like that, potentially, off the field,” said Matt LaFleur.

Clark has proven to be a valuable part of the Packers defense this season with four sacks and 12 quarterback hits through the first 13 games.

He could be eligible to return, but would need two negative COVID-19 tests 24 hours apart. Green Bay travels to Baltimore this weekend to take on the Ravens.

