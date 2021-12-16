Local football stars Schrauth and Montgomery sign National Letters of Intent

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s one of the biggest days on the college football calendar, National Signing Day. While it’s a chance for some prep stars to take their talents to the next level, it’s merely the beginning of the next part of their athletic journey.

“It’s a dream come true, so I’m definitely excited. Started to feel little more and more real every day,” said Bay Port senior Jayden Montgomery.

“I’m taking it chapter by chapter. You know, this is a big part of my story and I’m ready to get started,” said Saint Mary’s Springs senior Billy Schrauth.

Billy Schrauth had plenty of options with nearly 30 schools showing interest. That includes offers from the likes of Wisconsin, Ohio State, and Michigan. In the end it was Notre Dame that won out, though.

“It’s different. It’s Notre Dame. I’m going to get pushed on the field and in the classroom every day, you know, to be the best version of myself. I’m looking forward to that,” said Schrauth.

Head coach Brian Kelly leaving South Bend, Ind. for LSU shocked many in the college football world. For many potential recruits that kind of change could have turned them away, but for Schrauth the events that followed solidified his decision to pick the Irish.

“I started talking to coach Freeman, that night actually, he hadn’t been named the head coach or anything yet. Just talking coach to player, I could tell he really cared about me and he really cared about my family. That’s the type of program I want to be around,” said Schrauth.

The decision for Bay Port linebacker Jayden Montgomery was pretty simple with a chance to live out a childhood dream, and follow in the footsteps of his father Jerry by signing with Iowa.

“It’s just kind of been a dream since I was a little kid to be a Hawkeye. I’m blessed to be able to say that I’ll be a Hawk. I’ve been going to Hawkeye games since I was a little kid. So, it’s definitely blessing to be able to head back and kind of follow in his footsteps a little bit,” said Montgomery.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.