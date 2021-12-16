Advertisement

Jill Biden meets with families, victims of parade crash

First lady Jill Biden speaks at the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy's National...
First lady Jill Biden speaks at the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy's National Summit on Adult Literacy at the Kennedy Center in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 6:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(AP) - First lady Jill Biden met with victims of a Christmas parade crash in suburban Milwaukee where six people were killed and dozens were injured after an SUV plowed through the crowd.

Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff visited Children’s Wisconsin hospital on Wednesday in Milwaukee. They were joined by U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy.

The three thanked the frontline health care workers who treated victims of the crash in Waukesha. Biden met privately with two injured children and their families at the hospital.

Biden, Emhoff and Murthy also visited a memorial for the crash victims at Veterans Park in Waukesha.

