Green Bay Preble goes to online learning after third social media threat this week

Green Bay Preble High School
Green Bay Preble High School
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 9:59 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Students at Green Bay Preble High School are being moved to virtual learning Thursday and Friday while police investigate the third social media threat against the school this week.

A letter to parents from the Green Bay Area Public School District says the move is in response to a post on Instagram that was shared Wednesday evening. The message talks about being bullied and something happening Friday “putting an end to this.” A screenshot shared with Action 2 News shows it received at least 4 likes and 21 comments before the post was deleted and the account was made private.

Green Bay police told Action 2 News that detectives were out Wednesday night investigating the threat.

If you have information about who created the Instagram post or can identify anyone who commented on it, you’re asked to call the Green Bay Police Department at (920) 448-3208 or provide the information anonymously through Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers or Speak Up/Speak Out Wisconsin.

Students will not be allowed to enter the school building Thursday or Friday, only staff. Further information about classes is being emailed to parents.

On Monday, police arrested two students, 15 and 16 years old, for a threat posted on social media over the weekend. The teens were held in a secure detention facility.

On Tuesday, a 14-year-old boy was arrested for a threatening post on Snapchat. The boy was turned over to juvenile authorities.

Police said they’re referring all three teens to the district attorney’s office for a charge of making a terrorist threat -- a crime that carries a maximum penalty of 3 ½ years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

In a statement Wednesday night, the school district warned “making threats, even in jest, are subject to very serious consequences up to and including expulsion through age 21.”

The school district said it will have a plan for additional safety measures for in-person classes for next week.

