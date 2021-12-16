Green Bay Correctional Institution’s fundraising project provides student with books for Christmas

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Correctional Institution is giving back to students this year by providing hundreds of books.

Planning for the joint fundraising project between GBCI and Tank Elementary School started back in September, but almost didn’t happen after a third-party restaurant pulled out at the last minute. However, a local restaurant saved the day by offering to step in.

A chicken dinner would be offered to those inside GBCI, while also adding a $2 charitable donation to purchase books.

“Individuals that are in prison are paid for work assignments and school assignments, but it’s not what you would expect in the community. 13:20 The amount that they would be paid might average 20 cents an hour,” said Interim Warden, Randall Hepp. “So if you equated that to someone making $15 an hour in a job in the community, that donation will be the equivalent of $150.”

Hepp said the support was immediate.

“Very positive. There are only about 930 people in here. Each person was allowed to order up to two meals and in total, over 800 meals are purchased,” said Hepp.

After the money had already been collected, the national chain that was supposed to supply the meals backed out last minute.

“With an email, they said, ‘We can’t help you, you’re on your own,” said Hepp. “That’s a very difficult challenge in a correctional institution, when we extend things to people then we have to withdraw them.”

Fortunately, a GBCI staff member reached out to Jason Baugnet of Susters Arcade in Denmark.

“Initially Jason’s response was hesitation because of size, but didn’t take long for attitude to change to ‘We can do this, let’s give it a try,” said Hepp.

With two weeks’ notice, Susters Arcade cranked out more than 800 chicken dinners, helping raise more than $2,000. With the funds, GBCI was able to purchase 340 books for the students at Tank Elementary.

“I think they’re going to be surprised. It’s not something that they’re expecting so I look forward to them seeing that they have a gift,” said Janay Banks-Wilson, Principal of Tank Elementary School. “Maybe to our older students we can explain how they get those gifts of the books, so they understand again, the partnership and the importance of the school and the community.”

“I think the message that can be taken from that is even if you’re in a position where you’re struggling or you’re having gone through a difficult time, you can still do good so as these kids grow into young adults and then adults and if they take from that this event, the message that even when they struggle, there’s still opportunity to do good. That’ll make all of us know that what we did today is absolutely worthwhile,” said Hepp.

Each student at Tank Elementary will get two books to take home and unwrap for Christmas. All of the organizing and wrapping was done by the inmates at GBCI.

As a thank you to Susters Arcade, GBCI will be giving them a plaque for making this Christmas special for so many this holiday season.

“I talked to the four gentlemen that had been involved in wrapping the gifts and they said they enjoyed it. They got more out of it than what they were giving, and they hope they’ll be able to do more in the future,” said Hepp.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.