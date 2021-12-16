Advertisement

Gillett schools in secure hold due to situation in town

Police lights
Police lights(wafb)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 8:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GILLETT, Wis. (WBAY) - The Gillett School District is in “secure hold” mode due to a “situation in town,” according to the district’s Facebook page.

“Unfortunately, the timing is as such that we cannot have our students stay on the buses,” reads the post. “We feel our buildings are the safest place for them at this time.”

Action 2 News is working to get information on what’s happening in Gillett.

