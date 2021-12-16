Advertisement

Georgia-Pacific announces $500M expansion at Green Bay mill

Georgia-Pacific mill on Broadway in Green Bay, viewed across the Fox River
Georgia-Pacific mill on Broadway in Green Bay, viewed across the Fox River(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Georgia-Pacific announced a $500 million investment to expand its Broadway mill in Green Bay.

To expand its share in the consumer tissue and towel business, the company plans to add a new paper machine, which is expected to be ready in the first or second quarter of 2024, and other converting equipment and infrastructure.

Georgia-Pacific says it will create about 150 new jobs. The mill currently employs 850.

The construction project will create as many as 500 jobs, the company said.

In a statement Thursday afternoon, Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach said the investment “(proves) that our community is fostering a valuable eco-system for businesses large and small to entrust.”

“I also want to recognize what an accomplishment this is for all the hard-working men and women at the Broadway Mill. Their work ethic, proficiency, stellar safety record, and environmental stewardship demonstrates why Georgia-Pacific selected our community for this expansion,” Streckenbach added.

The Broadway mill currently has seven paper machines plus converting operations. It produces paper towels, bath tissue, napkins and facial tissue.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A standoff with a suspect in Hobart. Dec. 15, 2021
UPDATE: Hobart man died from self-inflicted gunshot wound after standoff; drones key in finding him
Marinette County train derailment
Hwy 141 reopens at scene of deadly crash, train derailment; victim identified
Storm damage in Green Bay. Dec. 16, 2021
Winds cause power outages, storm damage
Demolition of the Darboy Club
Demolition underway on former Darboy Club
Justin Clayborn, Tyrone Evans and Demario Pritchard are accused of stealing opioids and cash...
Armed robbers take opioids, cash from Green Bay drug store; 3 men charged

Latest News

A standoff with a suspect in Hobart. Dec. 15, 2021
Drones were key in finding Hobart standoff suspect, who turned gun on himself
Sign outside Green Bay Preble High School
Parents, students upset after more threats at Preble High School
FOX19 NOW's Tricia Macke was in Bowling Green, Kentucky on Dec. 16 to see how cleanup is going...
Town devastated by tornado, receiving help from Neenah business owner
Marinette County train derailment
Hwy 141 reopens at scene of deadly crash, train derailment; victim identified
Wisconsin DOT photo of Marinette County train derailment and crashed vehicles
Witness describes fatal crash that caused train derailment