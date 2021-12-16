Georgia-Pacific announces $500M expansion at Green Bay mill

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Georgia-Pacific announced a $500 million investment to expand its Broadway mill in Green Bay.

To expand its share in the consumer tissue and towel business, the company plans to add a new paper machine, which is expected to be ready in the first or second quarter of 2024, and other converting equipment and infrastructure.

Georgia-Pacific says it will create about 150 new jobs. The mill currently employs 850.

The construction project will create as many as 500 jobs, the company said.

In a statement Thursday afternoon, Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach said the investment “(proves) that our community is fostering a valuable eco-system for businesses large and small to entrust.”

“I also want to recognize what an accomplishment this is for all the hard-working men and women at the Broadway Mill. Their work ethic, proficiency, stellar safety record, and environmental stewardship demonstrates why Georgia-Pacific selected our community for this expansion,” Streckenbach added.

The Broadway mill currently has seven paper machines plus converting operations. It produces paper towels, bath tissue, napkins and facial tissue.

