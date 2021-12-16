FIERCE WIND GUSTS & MUCH COLDER WEATHER

Wild winds continue to whip through northeast Wisconsin today. It’s still a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY as west-southwest winds will gust up to 60 mph this morning. Widespread power outages will remain possible, along with downed tree branches and potential property damage. Some ice shoves will even be possible on the east side of Lake Winnebago.

This wicked wind will bring in much colder weather. Instead of seeing yesterday’s record warm highs in the 50s and 60s, today’s temperatures will gradually fall through the 30s. Of course, there’s also going to be a wind chill factor... Our “feel-like temperatures” will tumble through the 20s and into the teens this afternoon. Look for single digit wind chills tonight. It will stay breezy overnight, with the wind finally dying down into early Friday morning.

Meanwhile, we’ll see plenty of clouds this morning. As this intense storm system moves away, skies will begin to clear out from south to north this afternoon. Thankfully, the weather looks quieter and more seasonable in the days ahead. Other than some snow showers on Saturday, the forecast looks mainly dry into early next week.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW/W 25-40+ MPH

FRIDAY: W 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Fierce winds. Much colder. Clearing skies late. TEMPS falling through the 30s

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Still breezy. Single digit chills. LOW: 17

FRIDAY: Sunshine and high clouds. Less wind. Seasonably cold. HIGH: 30 LOW: 25

SATURDAY: Cloudy with snow showers. Brisk winds. HIGH: 32 LOW: 20

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. A little colder. HIGH: 28 LOW: 24

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 37 LOW: 18

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Colder again. First official day of winter! HIGH: 28 LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: Early flakes, then sunshine. A bit blustery. HIGH: 29

