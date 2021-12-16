COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 4,485 cases, 58 deaths added

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin has the dubious distinction of being #1 in the U.S. for coronavirus cases per capita, according to Prevea Health CEO Dr. Ashok Rai and data from the non-profit Act Now Coalition. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says statewide there were 996.7 cases diagnosed for every 100,000 residents over the last two weeks -- that’s up 21% over those 2 weeks. The spread of the COVID-19 virus is critically high in 40 of the state’s 72 counties, including 15 of the 20 counties we’re tracking in WBAY’s viewing area: Brown, Calumet, Dodge, Florence, Fond du Lac, Forest, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Marinette, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, Sheboygan, Waushara and Winnebago. Only one county in the state, Forest, saw case numbers declining since the start of December.

The DHS reports the state’s 7-day average for cases is back up to 3,804. It was over 3,800 about two weeks ago, on December 3. You have to look back 52 weeks to December of 2020 to find case numbers that high again. The DHS says 4,485 new cases were diagnosed in the latest tests. Over the past 7 days, an average 11.7% of tests were positive for the virus. Outagamie County passed 30,000 cases, Winnebago County now tops 28,000, and Manitowoc County is over 12,000.

For a second day, 58 deaths were added to the death toll, which is now 9,547. The state says 44 of these people died in the past 30 days, which raised the 7-day average to 27 COVID-19 deaths each day. Deaths outside of 30 days aren’t counted in the average; if they were, we calculate the 7-day average would be 36 death certificates submitted to the state each day. Eighteen of the death reports today were from local counties: Brown (2), Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac (5), Marinette (2), Outagamie (3), Shawano (2), Waushara and Winnebago.

There were 220 more hospitalizations for COVID-19 in the past day. We calculate the 7-day average is 172 admissions per day. The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reports Thursday there are 1,659 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 10 more than a day ago, with 410 in intensive care, which is down 24. The WHA numbers take discharges and deaths into account along with new admissions.

Hospitals in the Northeast health care region have 178 of the patients, with 22 in ICU. Fox Valley hospitals have 149 COVID-19 patients, with 22 in intensive care. Collectively, the 10 Northeast region hospitals have 4 ICU, 1 intermediate care, and 8 medical surgical beds immediately available; the 13 Fox Valley hospitals report 1 ICU bed, 3 intermediate care, and 3 medical-surgical beds available. These beds are needed for patients with all conditions, not just COVID-19.

Vaccinators report 3,573,257 people in Wisconsin have received a COVID-19 vaccine, which is 61.3% of the state’s population. Out of these, 3,360,023 completed their vaccinations, which is 57.6% of Wisconsinites. Keep in mind that 6% of the population isn’t eligible for any vaccine: children under age 5.

THURSDAY’S VACCINATIONS BY AGE GROUP (and change since last report)

5 to 11: 18.5% received vaccine (+0.2)/11.7% completed vaccinations (+0.4)

12 to 17: 55.9% received vaccine (+0.1)/51.1% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

18 to 24: 55.8% received vaccine (+0.1)/51.0% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

25 to 34: 60.4% received vaccine (+0.0)/56.1% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

35 to 44: 66.4% received vaccine (+0.0)/62.9% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

45 to 54: 69.4% received vaccine (+0.1)/66.4% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

55 to 64: 76.4% received vaccine (+0.1)/73.7% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

65 and up: 85.2% received vaccine (+0.0)/82.0% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

Vaccination rates by county are listed later in this article.

The Wisconsin Department of Public Health Services (DHS) says people who were not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in November were diagnosed with the virus at 3 times the rate of people who were fully vaccinated. This gap is smaller than previous months: In August the unvaccinated were 3.9 times more likely to test positive, in September that was 4.5, and in October they were 5 times more likely to test positive.

Counting only those who were infected, in November:

Deaths: 1.05% of unvaccinated, or not-fully vaccinated, people compared to 0.24% of fully vaccinated people

Hospitalizations: 5.5% of unvaccinated/not-fully vaccinated compared to 1.4% of of fully vaccinated people

A comparison of cases, hospitalizations and deaths in November 21 for fully-vaccinated and unvaccinated or not-fully vaccinated per capita (Wisconsin Department of Health Services)

THURSDAY’S VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (and change since last report)

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 62.4% (+0.1) 59.2% (+0.2) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 54.7% 52.0% Dodge (87,839) 49.9% 47.4% (+0.1) Door (27,668) (NE) 76.2% (+0.1) 71.5% Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 53.3% (+0.1) 50.4% Forest (9,004) 50.3% (+0.1) 47.7% (+0.1) Florence (4,295) (NE) 49.1 (+0.3) 46.9% (+0.4) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 55.0% (+0.2) 52.0% (+0.1) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 50.7% (-0.1) 48.8% (-0.1) Langlade (19,189) 52.1% 49.6% Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 58.0% (+0.1) 55.2% Marinette (40,350) (NE) 50.9% (-0.2) 48.3% (-0.1) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 78.4% (-0.1) 73.8% (-0.1) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 50.8% (+0.4) 48.5% (+0.3) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 61.3% (-0.1) 58.0% (-0.0) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 45.9% 43.8% (+0.1) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 59.8% (+0.1) 56.6% (+0.1) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 53.5% (+0.1) 50.9% (+0.1) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 44.2% 42.0% Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 59.6% (+0.1) 56.1% (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 284,442 (59.9%, +0.1) 270,000 (56.9%, +0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 315,887 (57.5%, +0.1) 298,915 (54.4%, +0.1) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,573,257 (61.3% +0.1) 3,360,023 (57.6%, +0.1)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829.

THURSDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (boldface indicates change in cases or deaths since the last report) **

Brown – 47,822 cases (+277) (295 deaths) (+2)

Calumet – 8,409 cases (+28) (73 deaths) (+1)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 3,568 cases 74 deaths

Dodge – 17,403 cases (+72) (215 deaths)

Door – 4,214 cases (+24) (39 deaths) (+1)

Florence - 609 cases (+1) (14 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 19,723 cases (+144) (172 deaths) (+5)

Forest - 1,707 cases (+2) (37 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,834 cases (31 deaths)

Green Lake - 2,936 cases (+8) (36 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,632 cases (57 deaths)

Kewaunee – 3,468 cases (+17) (35 deaths)

Langlade - 3,482 cases (+14) (46 deaths)

Manitowoc – 12,030 cases (+70) (104 deaths)

Marinette - 7,149 cases (+25) (79 deaths) (+2)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 2,999 cases (50 deaths)

Menominee – 1,008 cases (+2) (11 deaths)

Oconto – 6,908 cases (+23) (67 deaths)

Outagamie – 30,004 cases (+112) (270 deaths) (+3)

Shawano – 7,056 cases (+31) (87 deaths) (+2)

Sheboygan – 20,289 cases (+73) (180 deaths)

Waupaca – 8,131 cases (+24) (161 deaths)

Waushara – 3,500 cases (+12) (56 deaths) (+1)

Winnebago – 28,051 cases (+124) (265 deaths) (+1)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publishes updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

