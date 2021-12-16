Court denies change of venue for man accused of trying to kill Oshkosh West officer

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The court has denied a change of venue motion for a man charged with attempting to kill an Oshkosh West School Resource Officer.

Grant Fuhrman, 18, appeared before a Winnebago County judge Thursday via video from jail.

The court denied Fuhrman’s request for a change of venue, which would have allowed a jury from outside the county to hear the case.

The court granted the prosecution’s motion to exclude testimony regarding an involuntary intoxication defense. That’s when the defense claims a defendant could not understand the difference between right and wrong due to being intoxicated against their will.

Fuhrman is charged with Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide for the Dec. 3, 2019 stabbing of Officer Michael Wissink at Oshkosh West High School.

According to a criminal complaint, Fuhrman told police that he waited for Officer Wissink to be alone in his office that morning before the stabbing.

“Fuhrman stated that when Officer Wissink turned to face his computer screen he pulled the weapon out from the waistband of his pants and stabbed Officer Wissink in the neck. Fuhrman stated that this kept going and going. Fuhrman stated that he wanted Officer Wissink facing away from him because he did not want Officer Wissink to ‘see it coming,’” reads the criminal complaint.

Officers say Fuhrman used a barbecue fork to stab Wissink multiple times.

“Fuhrman stated that he did not want Officer Wissink to die, but he wanted to get Officer Wissink’s gun,” reads the complaint.

Fuhrman told investigators he didn’t know why he wanted the gun or what he was going to do with it when he got it.

A struggle continued. At some point, Officer Wissink fired his gun three times. He hit Fuhrman once. Wissink accidentally shot himself in the arm once. Fuhrman said he tried to run out of the office but Wissink prevented him from escaping.

Wissink survived.

Grant Fuhrman is being held on a $1 million cash bond. His trial is scheduled to begin May 31, 2022.

