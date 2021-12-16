Advertisement

Car fire damages garages in Bellevue

Green Bay Metro Fire Department fire truck (file photo)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 8:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A car fire outside an apartment complex spread to two garage units in Bellevue, just outside Green Bay.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded at 5:40 Friday night to a fire at 1400 Sterling Heights Court. The report was a vehicle on fire inside a 9-unit garage complex. Firefighters found flames coming from two of the garages.

It took 20 minutes to get the fire under control. Firefighters say they stopped the fire at the unit adjoining the two units that were burning. The other garage units were checked to make sure the flames didn’t spread further.

No one was hurt. The fire marshal division is investigating what caused the car fire. Damage is estimated at $50,000.

