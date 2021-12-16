At 90, two Fox Valley women committed to volunteering

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Community Clothes Closet is just one of dozens of local non-profits that rely on volunteers as they serve the community.

For nearly 15 years, Rita Nennig and Jean Duginski have volunteered side-by-side, managing the bedding donations at the Community Clothes Closet in Menasha, “They come in every week and every week they get through most of the blankets and sheets that have been donated to us. They’re measuring, they’re prepping them, making sure they’re clean and quality so our clients are getting good quality items,” says executive director, Lisa Jones.

Combined, Nenning and Duginski have volunteered almost 40 years with the organization. But, the women, both 90 years old, have known each other even longer.

According to Duginski, “We went to Stockbridge, which is a small town. There were only 15 of us in our class. And I didn’t know Rita until I got into high school and met her and we clicked and we’ve been friends ever since.”

Marriage, kids, and careers kept the two from getting together regularly for decades, but they’re happy to have found their way back to friendship at the Community Clothes Closet.

“It’s nice because we know each other’s background and if we want to talk about somebody you don’t have to explain. You always like to have new friends, but it’s nice to have old friends,” adds Rita Nennig.

Every Thursday the pair volunteers, for a couple of hours. They’re part of a team of about a hundred volunteers who serve during the week. It’s work that’s not only making a difference in the community, but to these old high school friends too.

Duginski says, “It means a lot to me because it helps me as well as helping people. It helps me to get out with other people and we’re doing a lot for people that need it.”

Both women believe it’s important to stay active -- as it helps to keep them young. And, they are committed to continue their work -- side-by-side.

“I don’t know how long we can keep on in bedding, but I’d like to stay on as long as I can,” says Duginski.

Nennig adds, “Just keep going.”

