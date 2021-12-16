Advertisement

5 children die when bouncy castle blown away in Australia

The scene is processed after a bouncy castle was blown away in Australia, killing five children.
The scene is processed after a bouncy castle was blown away in Australia, killing five children.(Source: Nine News/CNN)
By Nine News staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 5:27 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEVONPORT, Australia (Nine News/CNN) - Five children are dead and four are critically injured after they fell from a bouncy castle in Australia.

Tasmanian police said wind had lifted it 32 feet in the air.

Two girls and two boys are among the dead. The gender of the fifth child is not known.

Given their grade levels, they’re probably between ages 10 and 12.

The school said the bouncy castle was supposed to be part of a celebration for the end of the school year.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison called the deaths at Hillcrest Primary School “just shattering. They are just unthinkably heartbreaking. And young children on a fun day out with their families, and it turns to such horrific tragedy at this time of year. It just breaks your heart.”

Copyright 2021 Nine News via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A standoff with a suspect in Hobart. Dec. 15, 2021
Manhunt suspect hospitalized with self-inflicted gunshot wound
Marinette County train derailment
Crashes at crossing cause train derailment in Marinette County, killing 1
Demolition of the Darboy Club
Demolition underway on former Darboy Club
Justin Clayborn, Tyrone Evans and Demario Pritchard are accused of stealing opioids and cash...
Armed robbers take opioids, cash from Green Bay drug store; 3 men charged
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Unvaccinated died at 12x rate of fully vaccinated in November

Latest News

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison discussed a tragedy in Australia caused by a bouncy...
'Unthinkably heartbreaking': Australian PM discusses bouncy castle deaths
A stranger offered to build a ramp for a teen in a wheelchair.
Good Samaritan builds wheelchair ramp for teen
A stranger offered to build a ramp for a teen in a wheelchair.
Good Samaritans build teen a wheelchair ramp
Data is still coming in on vaccines versus the omicron variant.
What you should know about omicron and vaccines