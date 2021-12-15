Advertisement

Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office wants to help save Christmas for a local family

By Emily Matesic
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office wants to save Christmas for a local family that’s fallen on hard times. And it know the community will step up to help.

A house used to sit on what is now a snowy field in the Town of Winneconne on Erie Street. A fire back in April not only destroyed it, forcing its demolition, but the family who lived there lost many of their belongings. According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, after the fire, the family moved to Waupaca County where they recently became the victims of a crime.

Dep. Paul Hanneman responded to call. He says, “In speaking to the mother, I learned that she had been frauded online, trying to buy her son an Xbox. She was trying to do that for a Christmas present for him. She continued to explain to me, the reason he didn’t have an Xbox was because recently their house had burned down.”

Dep. Hanneman, who’s been with Waupaca County for three years, was so touched by the family’s story he wanted to do something to help make Christmas joyful for them this year. He says, “One of our missions with the Sheriff’s Department is to protect and serve in the community and our community is like family and we want to take care of our community and help them in any way that we can. This particular person seemed in need, greatly.”

The family’s story was posted on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. The post explained the family’s hardships, including the son’s mobile impairment, and the important role the new Xbox, the teen was supposed to be getting for Christmas, plays in his life.

The Sheriff’s Office is collecting monetary donations to replace the Xbox and buy the family some other Christmas presents. “This is a family that’s very humble. She basically said that she doesn’t really want help for her, or her husband, but they just want to be able to provide a proper Christmas for their child,” adds Hanneman.

And according to Dep. Hanneman, the community will help with that proper Christmas as monetary donations have already started coming in. He says, “It’s very special, it’s touching to be able to help somebody in need like this.”

The Sheriff’s Office says it will collect money for this family’s Christmas until December 22nd.

