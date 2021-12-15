Two suffer minor injuries in crash involving New London school bus

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people suffered minor injuries in a crash involving a New London school bus.

It happened at Highway 45 and County Highway N.

Officials tell Action 2 News that a bus driver and teacher suffered minor injuries. All children are safe. The driver of a vehicle involved in the crash is also safe.

There were about 20 students on the bus. The students were returned to Sugar Bush Elementary School to be reunited with parents.

The Sheriff’s Office says dense fog was a factor in the crash.

