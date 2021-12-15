Advertisement

Two suffer minor injuries in crash involving New London school bus

Two people on the school bus suffered minor injuries. Dec. 15., 2021.
Two people on the school bus suffered minor injuries. Dec. 15., 2021.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people suffered minor injuries in a crash involving a New London school bus.

It happened at Highway 45 and County Highway N.

Officials tell Action 2 News that a bus driver and teacher suffered minor injuries. All children are safe. The driver of a vehicle involved in the crash is also safe.

There were about 20 students on the bus. The students were returned to Sugar Bush Elementary School to be reunited with parents.

The Sheriff’s Office says dense fog was a factor in the crash.

We are under a DENSE FOG ADVISORY. CLICK HERE for more information.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George Laroque
Police looking for suspect in “serious assault” on Green Bay’s east side
Demolition of the Darboy Club
Demolition underway on former Darboy Club
Justin Clayborn, Tyrone Evans and Demario Pritchard are accused of stealing opioids and cash...
Armed robbers take opioids, cash from Green Bay drug store; 3 men charged
A standoff with a suspect in Hobart. Dec. 15, 2021
Neighbors near Hobart standoff told to shelter in place
The family's rig was destroyed by a tornado over the weekend.
Fundraiser set up for Hortonville family impacted by tornado in Kentucky

Latest News

COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Unvaccinated died at 12x rate of fully vaccinated in November
Crews respond to a major crash in the Town of Pound. Dec. 15, 2021.
Crews at scene of train derailment, “major crash” in Marinette County
December 15 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Dense fog, strong winds
A standoff with a suspect in Hobart. Dec. 15, 2021
Neighbors near Hobart standoff told to shelter in place