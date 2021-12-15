Titans men’s basketball moves to No. 5 in country

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) -UW-Oshkosh men’s basketball team moved up to fifth ranked in the nation.

The Titans are 9-1 this season with their eyes on another NCAA Division III championship. They won it all back in 2019 and advanced to the second round in 2020. They didn’t get the opportunity to compete at this level last season because of Covid-19.

This year Oshkosh is returning all their starters, and the chemistry is better than ever.

“I think people were pretty hungry over the offseason and really got after it and are ready for this year,” Titans senior Hunter Plamann said.

“We have a bigger target on our back being Oshkosh and representing what all those guys did before us. It’s motivating us cause we’re getting everyone’s best shot every week,” senior Eddie Muench said.

“Obviously having the motivation of a national tournament and a conference tournament gives us a lot of motivation,” junior Levi Borchert said. “A lot of guys are working since last season ended so all that works been putting towards this year.”

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.