Tips for driving in gusty winds

December 15 midmorning forecast
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Strong wind gusts up to 60 mph are expected in parts of the WBAY viewing area Wednesday night into Thursday morning. That could cause dangerous conditions for travelers on our roads.

We’re under a HIGH WIND WARNING until Thursday morning.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says these kind of winds can be difficult for drivers, especially those operating high profile vehicles like trucks.

The DOT provided these safety tips:

  • Be weather aware and know before you go. Monitor NWS advisories in your area. Download WisDOT’s 511 app to monitor conditions on your route.
  • Watch for objects in the road. Loose objects and tree branches may be blown around.
  • Wind gusts may be stronger in more exposed areas like open roads, on bridges, and on overpasses. Bridges can get icy when other roads are clear.
  • Keep a safe distance from other vehicles to allow time to anticipate wind gusts, avoid debris in the road and eliminate the risk of a crash if a vehicle is pushed out of its lane.
  • Buckle up, phone down to eliminate distractions. Keep a firm grip on the wheel because strong wind gusts make it harder to steer. Slow down to maintain control over the vehicle.
  • Truckers carrying empty trailers or light loads are especially vulnerable. Make certain open or deck loaded cargo is secured properly. Be extra cautious in open areas where wind gusts could push a truck out of its lane.

