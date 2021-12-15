SWAT at scene of Hobart standoff, shot fired during domestic incident

HOBART, Wis. (WBAY) - Brown County SWAT is at the scene of a standoff in Hobart after a person fired a shot during a domestic incident. Hobart/Lawrence Police say a woman was hurt during the domestic disturbance, but she did not suffer a gunshot wound.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking people to avoid the area of Centerline Dr. at this time.

Chief Randy Bani said a warrant was being obtained to arrest the suspect who is holed up in an apartment.

Officers have tried to contact him by phone, but have not been successful.

Action 2 News is working to get more information.

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Brown County Sheriff's Officials say they're dealing with an active situation on Centerline Drive in Hobart and are asking people to avoid the area. They're not giving details about what's happening. #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/BqjStAYbwb — Kathryn Bracho (@KBrachoWBAY) December 15, 2021

We have an active situation on Centerline Dr. in Hobart, please avoid the area. — Brown County Sheriff (@sheriffbc) December 15, 2021

