SWAT at scene of Hobart standoff, shot fired during domestic incident
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HOBART, Wis. (WBAY) - Brown County SWAT is at the scene of a standoff in Hobart after a person fired a shot during a domestic incident. Hobart/Lawrence Police say a woman was hurt during the domestic disturbance, but she did not suffer a gunshot wound.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking people to avoid the area of Centerline Dr. at this time.
Chief Randy Bani said a warrant was being obtained to arrest the suspect who is holed up in an apartment.
Officers have tried to contact him by phone, but have not been successful.
Action 2 News is working to get more information.
