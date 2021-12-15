Advertisement

Santa delivers gifts, Christmas magic to children in De Pere

By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - De Pere firefighters are spreading some holiday cheer to families in need in the 5th annual Christmas Gift Donation.

Earlier this year, De Pere Fire Rescue reached out to schools to learn about students who could use some extra gifts this season. On Tuesday, Santa and firefighters delivered gifts to 64 children.

“This does make a big difference for a lot of families in need,” said Lt. Ron Cody. “These may be the only gifts that they receive and that we’re a small part of it, really opens up and warms our hearts, and I hope it does for them, too.”

The department says they delivered to some children from Nicaragua who are experiencing their first Wisconsin winter.

Cody thanks De Pere Fire Rescue members, Adam VanRite Foundation, Our Lady of Lourdes Packer Party Organization and local 141 Charities for the donations.

