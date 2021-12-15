Advertisement

Oshkosh sends duplicate tax bills by mistake

The city assures residents they’re not being double-billed but should contact the city to help determine how this happened
(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The City of Oshkosh is reassuring people they are not being double-billed on their taxes after about 500 duplicate real estate and personal property tax bills went to property owners by mistake.

City staff are figuring out how this happened. People who received a duplicate tax bill are being asked to email their parcel number and address to tax@ci.oshkosh.wi.us.

The bills went out on December 10.

Residents only need to pay one property tax bill by December 30. Tax payments can be paid online, mailed, or dropped in a secure box outside city hall. They can also be paid in person during regular business hours at city hall, two Associated Bank branches (10 W. Murdock Ave. or 1765 W. 20th Ave.) or three Community First Credit Union branches (1492 South Park Ave., 2424 Westowne Ave. or 2772 Oregon St.)

