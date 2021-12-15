Kaukauna High School tackles holiday stress with daily activities

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - While the holidays can seem all merry and bright, for many they bring an overwhelming amount of stress.

“I think what we fail to realize is that, you know, sometimes we live in our own little bubble and we don’t see all the other people that maybe are struggling through the holidays,” Aaron Wansweski with the Center for Suicide Awareness said.

Kaukauna High School is acknowledging that stress, and giving students a break each day to check in with their mental health

The initiative they call ‘Merry Mental Health and a Happy New You’ grants students 40 minutes to de-stress.

With a focus on gratitude, mindfulness, stress management, and the importance of mental, physical, and emotional wellness, the groups have planned and will run activities during the school’s Flex time, a time regularly built into each school day to allow students to catch up on missed schoolwork and/or participate in enrichment activities of their choice.

Events include cookie making, chess, caroling, yoga, painting, and much more throughout the week. Video games in the library are also offered thanks to donations by the Center for Suicide Awareness.

“When you look around, for example, in the library today, or you look in the art room where kids are spray painting, um, or making the cinnamon ornaments, they are working with other students. Thank God the phones are down. And we actually talk to people,” Karla Miller-Flynn the National Honors Society advisor said.

This is the third year Kaukauna High School’s National Honor Society, Ghost Crew, and Sources of Strength team, in collaboration with the Center for Suicide Awareness, have teamed up for the initiative.

“It makes me excited to come to school, knowing that people are doing just a little better mentally and emotionally,” Anna Hietpas a member of the National Honors Society said.

They hope this week can help students find an outlet they can run back to when times are tough

