HIGH WINDS TONIGHT... MUCH COLDER THURSDAY

We’re under a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY through tomorrow morning. An intensifying storm system is heading in our direction and will bring a variety of active weather across the area.

As unusually warm air is pulled northward across our snow cover, widespread dense fog has developed across Central and North-Central Wisconsin. Dense Fog Advisories will stay in effect for these areas through 9 PM this evening.

Temperatures will continue to rise through this evening. Records have already been broken all across Northeast Wisconsin, the only question at this point will be by how much. Highs late tonight around the Fox Valley will likely top 60 degrees.

Intense south/southwest winds will arrive here in the Upper Midwest by this evening. A HIGH WIND WARNING for all of Wisconsin goes into effect at 9 p.m. for winds gusting over 55 mph late tonight. Tonight’s winds may cause property damage, knock down tree branches, and cause various power outages. Make sure to secure any loose outdoor objects to avoid having things blown around. That wind won’t settle down much until late Thursday night.

In addition to the strong winds tonight, we’re also expecting a round of thunderstorms after 9-10 p.m. even though it’s the middle of December. While a few tornadoes may develop well to our west this evening, as these storms arrive in northeast Wisconsin, damaging winds will be the concern. Wind speeds about 1 mile up into the atmosphere could reach 80-100 mph!! Even if there’s no thunder, a moderate rain shower tracking into those winds could bring severe gusts down to the surface.

After that, much colder weather returns to northeast Wisconsin. Although readings could be around 60° at midnight, temperatures will be in the upper 30s by sunrise Thursday. Afternoon temps will fall into the middle and lower 30s. We’ll have seasonably cold highs around 30 degrees heading into the weekend with a chance of snow showers by Saturday morning.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: SW 25-35 MPH, GUSTS TO 60 MPH

THURSDAY: WSW 20-30 MPH, GUSTS TO 45 MPH

FRIDAY: NW/N 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: High winds likely. Rain showers with a few rumbles of thunder. Temps plummet late. LOW: 37

THURSDAY: Very windy and much colder. Clearing skies late. HIGH: 35 (steady) LOW: 20

FRIDAY: Early sun, then clouds increase. Light snow at NIGHT. HIGH: 29 LOW: 24

SATURDAY: Light snow showers possible early with mostly cloudy skies. HIGH: 30 LOW: 17

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and seasonable. HIGH: 29 LOW: 24

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and a little milder, but blustery. HIGH: 36 LOW: 21

TUESDAY: Colder and turning mostly cloudy. First official day of winter! HIGH: 30 LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Flurries? HIGH: 32

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.