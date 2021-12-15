FOG, RAIN, RECORD WARMTH, STORMS & HIGH WINDS...

We’re under a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY through tomorrow morning. An intensifying storm system is heading in our direction and will bring a variety of active weather across the area.

As unusually warm air is pulled northward across our snow cover, widespread dense fog has developed across Central and North-Central Wisconsin. Dense Fog Advisories will stay in effect for these areas through 9 PM this evening.

Temperatures this afternoon will continue to rise, even through the evening, shattering record highs all across Northeast Wisconsin. By late this evening, temperatures in parts of the Fox Valley will exceed 60°. Those winds are rising off of very strong south/southwest winds that are being brought on by a strengthening area of low pressure moving through the Central Plains that will arrive here in the Upper Midwest by this evening. A HIGH WIND WARNING has been issued across the area for winds gusting over 55 mph late tonight. All counties in Northeast Wisconsin are included in this warning. Tonight’s fierce winds may cause property damage, knock down tree branches, and cause various power outages. Make sure to secure any loose outdoor objects to avoid having things blown around. That wind won’t settle down much until late tomorrow.

Then, we’re expecting a round of thunderstorms tonight, even though it’s the middle of December. Some of these storms may produce severe weather (including tornadoes) to our west across portions of Minnesota and Iowa. As these storms arrive in northeast Wisconsin overnight, already high winds could become even stronger under any storm downdrafts.

After that, much colder weather returns to northeast Wisconsin... We’ll have seasonably cold highs around 30 degrees heading into the weekend with a chance of snow showers.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: S 15-25+ MPH *GUSTS 55+ MPH POSSIBLE OVERNIGHT*

THURSDAY: W 20-35+ MPH

AFTERNOON: Dense fog and periods of light rain. Melting melting. Record warmth late. HIGH: 60, in the evening

TONIGHT: Thunderstorms develop. High winds likely. Temps plummet late. LOW: 37

THURSDAY: Very windy and much colder. Clearing skies late. HIGH: 37, steady or falling LOW: 19

FRIDAY: Some sun, but clouds increase. Flakes late at NIGHT. HIGH: 30 LOW: 21

SATURDAY: Snow showers early. Brisk winds. HIGH: 30 LOW: 15

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonably cold. HIGH: 29 LOW: 22

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 36 LOW: 21

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and colder. First official day of winter! HIGH: 30

